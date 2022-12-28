ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:

9-7-1-4, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, seven, one, four; FIREBALL: eight)

