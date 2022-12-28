ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

9-5-3, FIREBALL: 1

(nine, five, three; FIREBALL: one)

