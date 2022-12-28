ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-6-1, Fireball: 6

(one, six, one; Fireball: six)

