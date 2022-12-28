WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
Hit 5
05-18-24-32-34
(five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Keno
01-02-06-08-09-12-22-23-24-25-28-43-49-53-61-66-71-72-73-74
(one, two, six, eight, nine, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)
Match 4
02-03-09-22
(two, three, nine, twenty-two)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
