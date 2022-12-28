ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Hit 5

05-18-24-32-34

(five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Keno

01-02-06-08-09-12-22-23-24-25-28-43-49-53-61-66-71-72-73-74

(one, two, six, eight, nine, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)

Match 4

02-03-09-22

(two, three, nine, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

