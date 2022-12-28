Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO