Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing
Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Jets star gets head coaching job
Ed Reed has found a new role. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head football coach of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed has served the last three years as Chief of Staff at the...
Football World Reacts To Russell Wilson Update
The Denver Broncos will not be making a quarterback change for their final two games. According to interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting quarterback. This decision makes sense considering that Wilson is the quarterback of the present and the future. Wilson is signed for...
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
🏈 Broncos in midst of playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired
After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
Peyton Manning has no interest in coaching, even with Broncos opening
Do not expect to see Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning roaming the sidelines as a head coach anytime soon. When asked by TMZ this week if he had any interest in getting into coaching, especially with the new opening in Denver, Manning quickly -- and repeatedly -- responded with an "I don't think so" in response to the question.
Peyton Manning addresses potential future as NFL head coach
Peyton Manning became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Now that
Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement
JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did. Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire. “I’m... The post Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos' epic coaching carousel plan: Risk it on Sean Payton
Whether it's giving Sean Payton control of football operations or the largest contract for a head coach in NFL history, the Broncos need an epic plan to land the most coveted choice in the coaching carousel. "Yes, many around the league expect Denver to at least check in on Payton...
