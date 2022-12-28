ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Atlanta plumbers seeing uptick in demand as frozen pipes from arctic blast melt

By Candace McCowan
 2 days ago
Plumbers are overwhelmed across Metro Atlanta. Roto Rooter reports their call center is taking in a record amount of calls.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The demand for plumbers is only getting higher as some are releasing the damage left behind from those brutal temperatures.

“She left this morning and thought she heard water running,” said David Cox who, after investigating, found a leak at his brothers-in-law’s home.

Cox said he didn’t think he would be able to find a plumber.

“I’d packed up all of our stuff and their dog and gone all the way back to my house and gotten everything unpacked when he texted that Roto-Rooter was on the way,” said Cox.

Plumbers are overwhelmed across Metro Atlanta. Roto-Rooter is reporting that their call center is taking in a record number of calls. And it’s expected to continue to be busy.

“A lot of calls we are getting now is because when the line got froze up, there was no leak there ‘cause it’s ice. Now it’s melting, so you see the water now coming out. The next couple of days you may see more calls too,” said Roto-Rooter plumber Kamal Hassan.

It’s not just metro area houses dealing with this issue.

Students in apartments near Kennesaw State are also making this discovery.

“There was probably three-plus inches of water on the floor throughout the entire apartment,” A mom of a student told Channel 2. “We don’t know if we can go back there. We don’t know if we need to find housing for the rest of the year.”

It could be a week before plumbers catch up on the many calls. “Now, as the temperatures are starting to rise, the call volume is only going higher,” said Martin Nikolov from Roto Rooter.

