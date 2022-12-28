Read full article on original website
KITV.com
'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Not many politicians faced the unprecedented challenge of serving during a pandemic. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino touted Maui County's relatively low COVID-19 infection and death rates as one of his greatest achievements during his term. "I think a lot of it is attributed to the hard...
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
mauinow.com
From cashier to union president, Domingo reflects on Maui days, supporters
When Maui resident Donna Domingo started as a cashier at the Maui Lu in Kīhei in the late 1970s, she never thought that one day, she would rise to become the first female president of the Hawaiʻi ILWU Local 142 with 18,000 members statewide, then including longshoremen, hotel workers, and pineapple, sugar, and general trade employees. She talks about working within a labor union with a once overwhelming number of male members and adjusting and learning as she became a union volunteer, the scramble to help sugarcane and pineapple workers and retirees as the agricultural industries faded, and her own personal fight to keep her job as a front desk hotel clerk — a major lesson to her on how unions protect the rights of workers. She is credited with improving medical coverage for hotel workers during her 12 years as president and also using her influence to help to stop the eviction of some 250 tenants from Front Street Apartments in Lahaina in 2018. She retired in January, 2021. Maui Now writer Gary Kubota interviews her.
mauinow.com
Fireworks enforcement planned in Maui County over New Year’s weekend
The Maui Police Department announced it will be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend. The department issued a reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. The law establishes criminal liability for a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT: Training pits at HNL, Kahului airport contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021....
mauinow.com
Maui police continue DUI enforcement through New Year’s
The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign through the New Year’s weekend. Continued increased intoxication checkpoints at various locations will be set throughout Maui County as part of the effort to eliminate...
mauinow.com
Local donor poised to give $100,000 matching gift to small Maui nonprofit
Businesswoman Laura Fortin Schwing of Maui, Hawaiʻi and Houston, Texas will be making a $100,000 contribution to Nā Keiki O Emalia, a Maui-based nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, teens and their families grieving the death of someone important to the them. Schwing offered the gift...
mauinow.com
Two Maui schools are finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. The list of state finalists includes five public schools in Hawaiʻi–two of them in Maui County. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each state finalist was awarded a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
hawaiipublicradio.org
New mural in Kahului honors community's mana wahine
A recently completed mural in Kahului pays homage to the community’s warrior women. The mural is painted on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to mark its 50th anniversary. The nonprofit Maui Public Art Corps led the 17-month project, which centered on talk-story sessions and community engagement with local leaders. That included Queen Kaʻahumanu Center general manager Kauwela Bisquera, Kumu Leilehua Yuen, Aunty Kekoa Enomoto and Maui Historical Society executive director Sissy Lake-Farm.
mauinow.com
Takayesu, Arce, Minn and Tsuhako are the latest appointments to Bissen’s cabinet
Maui Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced a new round of appointments to his cabinet including:. Victoria Hamilton Takayesu as Corporation Counsel;. Rogerene “Kali” Arce as Director of Department of Agriculture;. Mālama Minn as Director of Parks and Recreation; and. Lori Tsuhako as Director of Housing and Human Concerns.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit
Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say. A reported mid-air fight has turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu. Critics sound off after Navy paves toxic foam spill area while still awaiting test...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon
KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.
KITV.com
Firecracker sales begin on Oahu
It's that time of year to light up the sky. What you need to know to set off fireworks legally in Hawaii. Maui County fireworks permits to go on sale Dec. 26. Fireworks permits for Maui County will go on sale beginning Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Maui Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui are investigating after police fatally shot a man who was “wielding a weapon over his head” in Kahului on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearby officers responded...
Missing Washington Woman Killed By Shark While Snorkeling In Hawaii: Report
The victim's husband told officers he saw 'something red around the shark’s gills' after his wife went missing.
