ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

North Charlotte Wendy’s goes up in smoke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters worked to control an accidental fire at a Wendy’s in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Wendy’s in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘A gentle giant’ Father begs for answers in son’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death. Police determined his death a suicide. A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department incident report shows he died from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. Family members...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

These tigers need your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a death that appears to have taken place by railroad tracks off West Summit Avenue. Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the people shot was along Rozumney Drive in northwest Charlotte. Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy