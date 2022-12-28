Read full article on original website
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
WBTV
‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a somber day Thursday for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and family and friends, as they said goodbye to CMPD Ofc. Dean Lauber. Lauber died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. He had been with the department since 2001, and his wife was a firefighter with Charlotte Fire.
WBTV
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
qcnews.com
North Charlotte Wendy’s goes up in smoke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters worked to control an accidental fire at a Wendy’s in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Wendy’s in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.
WBTV
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
qcnews.com
Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
qcnews.com
‘A gentle giant’ Father begs for answers in son’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death. Police determined his death a suicide. A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department incident report shows he died from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. Family members...
NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
WBTV
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WBTV
Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
WBTV
Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
WBTV
These tigers need your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
