Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service

Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. More than 45,000 fans filled Bank of America Stadium for last year’s bowl and leaders are anticipating another big turnout. CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium

Crews were applying the final touches on what should be a premiere event. The two-day event is happening at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-area natives slated for conference championship showdown this weekend. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. UNC's Drake Maye and Clemson's Will Shipley will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Carolina wearing familiar uniform combination for Notre Dame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina Gamecocks uniform combination for Friday afternoon’s Gator Bowl showdown with Notre Dame was released about three hours before kickoff. South Carolina is set to wear black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants. It’s the same combination used in the wins over Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

The Facebook post from neighbors making all the difference, after some much needed improvements. Fans excited for NC State and Maryland to face off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. North Carolina State and the University of Maryland will face off Friday at noon at Bank of America Stadium in the annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental

Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte. Another person was also injured in the crash. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

