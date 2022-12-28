Read full article on original website
WBTV
Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Excitement builds ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. More than 45,000 fans filled Bank of America Stadium for last year's bowl and leaders are anticipating another big turnout. CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours.
wccbcharlotte.com
‘He was one of a kind’: Livingstone Basketball team remembers Eric Henderson
SALISBURY, N.C. — Bright and smiling — that’s how the Livingstone College basketball team remembers their teammate Eric Henderson. ” Eric was just a one of a kind dude on and off the court. He was gentle. He was kind. He was always positive,” Livingstone College basketball team shooting guard Brandon Murray said.
Collegiate award recognizes Union County athlete who started as walk-on
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A cross country athlete from Union County knew in order to compete with the best, she’d have to give it her all. So when Cuthbertson High School graduate Charli Montalvo started her freshman year at High Point University as an unrecruited walk-on this fall, the pressure was on.
Rock Hill’s nat’l cornhole league a boon for one SC city
Hundreds of cornhole players from across the country have traveled to Myrtle Beach for the American Cornhole League (ACL) College and High School Championships.
‘Big moment’: Local high school band hits the road to perform at the Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A high school band is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. On Wednesday, Hopewell High School’s Titanium Sound Band packed up and headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. “We’ve been talking about it for over a year now,” said band member Alex Woods. “So, the fact...
WBTV
Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium
Crews were applying the final touches on what should be a premiere event. The two-day event is happening at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-area natives slated for conference championship showdown this weekend. UNC's Drake Maye and Clemson's Will Shipley will...
Carolina wearing familiar uniform combination for Notre Dame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina Gamecocks uniform combination for Friday afternoon’s Gator Bowl showdown with Notre Dame was released about three hours before kickoff. South Carolina is set to wear black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants. It’s the same combination used in the wins over Tennessee...
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
The Facebook post from neighbors making all the difference, after some much needed improvements. Fans excited for NC State and Maryland to face off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. North Carolina State and the University of Maryland will face off Friday at noon at Bank of America Stadium in the annual Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy's location in north Charlotte. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
WBTV
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
WBTV
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. 'It's been tough': Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. As the state of New...
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes.
WBTV
Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte. Another person was also injured in the crash. Fire breaks out at Wendy's location in north Charlotte. Crews were...
qcnews.com
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
WBTV
Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
