MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (three, one, five; FB: one) (five, eight, nine, three; FB: one)
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
Prep hoops tourneys in full swing across the “Southern Six”
The prep basketball holiday tournament season tipped off Wednesday in full force across South Mississippi as well as the rest of the state. Here in the “Southern Six” there are four different such hoops events taking place in Gulfport, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis and Carriere. In Gulfport on...
Flu cases declining in Mississippi but holiday bump may be on the way
The number of flu cases has begun to decline, but there could be a rise in cases after the holidays, Mississippi State Health Officer and local physician Dr. Dan Edney said Thursday. “It (the flu) is not gone. It’s peaked and back on its way down again, but you never...
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years
(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?
The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
A wet and almost warm New Year
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
2022 Most Viewed Profiles: No. 3 RHP Aiden Moffett
PBR Mississippi strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Meth sentencing guidelines rejected as too harsh
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
Mississippi man with expectant wife one of four missing in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
A Mississippi Gulf Coast man is one of four people missing from a helicopter that crashed Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, his wife said. The helicopter was leaving an oil platform when it went it down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass, one of the main shipping channels at the mouth of the Mississippi River, the Coast Guard said.
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the interstate, a woman remains in critical condition. According to the woman’s godmother, Jessica Baiou, 32, was hit in the early-morning hours of December 22 near the Super 8 motel, where Baiou was living at the time.
