Jackson, MS

impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (three, one, five; FB: one) (five, eight, nine, three; FB: one)
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
impact601.com

Mississippi 79, Auburn 47

AUBURN (10-3) Levy 2-9 3-7 7, Richardson 3-8 2-2 8, Precious Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-11 5-8 13, Shaw 2-9 0-0 4, Pratcher 1-2 0-0 2, Bostic 2-10 5-9 9, Duhon 0-1 2-2 2, Jakayla Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wells 0-6 0-0 0, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-60 17-28 47.
AUBURN, AL
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?

The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
ourmshome.com

The Melony Armstrong Story “Freedom Hair” Set For 2023 Release

For nearly 30 years, Melony Armstrong has been a passionate voice for natural hair care causes and a key contributor in efforts to get the state of Mississippi to change outdated laws that impose unfair policies and fines on hair braiding salons. And now, all of her time, energy, determination,...
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WDAM-TV

Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado. However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month

The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
wcbi.com

A wet and almost warm New Year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
