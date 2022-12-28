Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (five, eight, nine, three; FB: one)
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (three, one, five; FB: one) (five, eight, nine, three; FB: one)
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
WAPT
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
impact601.com
Mississippi 79, Auburn 47
AUBURN (10-3) Levy 2-9 3-7 7, Richardson 3-8 2-2 8, Precious Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-11 5-8 13, Shaw 2-9 0-0 4, Pratcher 1-2 0-0 2, Bostic 2-10 5-9 9, Duhon 0-1 2-2 2, Jakayla Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wells 0-6 0-0 0, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-60 17-28 47.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi School and District Accountability Grades: A Cause for Celebration or Concern?
The recent release of Mississippi school and district accountability grades generated praise for school districts across the state, as many of them received improved grades for the first time. Teachers, students and administrators in each of these districts have worked diligently to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, and for that, they should all be lauded.
ourmshome.com
The Melony Armstrong Story “Freedom Hair” Set For 2023 Release
For nearly 30 years, Melony Armstrong has been a passionate voice for natural hair care causes and a key contributor in efforts to get the state of Mississippi to change outdated laws that impose unfair policies and fines on hair braiding salons. And now, all of her time, energy, determination,...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado. However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
WLBT
Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas. The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate. Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an...
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator
Jackson State is targeting Maurice Harris for its next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. Harris spent the past four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Liberty. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss....
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
breezynews.com
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
wcbi.com
A wet and almost warm New Year
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns
Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured...
