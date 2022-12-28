ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers from $565M jackpot

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xB6LI_0jwBkBfo00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A huge jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions is worth more than $565 million.

Nobody won Friday's drawing, so the pot keeps growing. If you win and take the cash option, you'd walk away with $293 million.

This is the sixth largest prize in the game's history.

Here's the numbers: 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61. And the Mega Ball was 11.

If no one wins Tuesday night, the jackpot will be more than $640 million next week.

