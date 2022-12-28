ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
700 gallons of diesel fuel spill at UWS construction site

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

700 gallons of diesel spill at UWS construction site 00:17

NEW YORK -- There was a hazmat situation Tuesday night at a construction site on the Upper West Side .

Seven hundred gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the streets on West 66th Street.

The spill has been stopped, and the cleanup is underway.

No one was hurt.

