Palm Coast, FL

First Coast News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
NOCATEE, FL
click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
CITRA, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

