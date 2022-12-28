Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting the Castillo de San Marcos at midnight sounds scary AFEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Major discount retail store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Related
First Coast News
Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area
NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
Officials announce arrest of man who allegedly murdered Florida father in February
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida for allegedly murdering a father back in February, officials say. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday in a news release that Tamar Way, 39, was arrested for murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm. On Feb....
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
Deputies: 3 South Florida men caught with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of stolen car
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Three South Florida men are facing a long list of charges after deputies say they were caught in a stolen car with a trunk full of catalytic converters. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The investigation began Wednesday when Flagler County deputies were...
WESH
Marion County deputies shoot man who threatens to "take care of situation himself"
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. While a man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, he advised he wasn't...
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.
18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association dead, no arrests yet
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man who was shot Wednesday afternoon at a basketball court in Orange Park has died. Drew Allan Wright III, passed away early this morning in the hospital, according to Orange Park Police. He had been shot once in the abdomen. A group of men...
18-year-old killed in Orange Park basketball court shooting, deputies still looking for suspect
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in Orange Park Wednesday afternoon. The Orange Park Police Department is searching for the person who pulled the trigger and took the life of the victim, Drew Allan Wright III. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say. The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon. Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.
Family mourns mom and 4-year-old boy who died in Orange Park apartment fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Loved ones are asking for help after a 4-year-old boy and his mother died in a fire that happened the day after Christmas at an apartment complex in Orange Park. This is a holiday tragedy impacting a loving family. Four-year-old Rozae Fitzgerald passed away at...
WCJB
MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
First Coast News
Police: One in life-threatening condition after shooting near Orange Park Athletic Association
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: Man shot during fight at Orange Park basketball court dies. The Orange Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting near the Orange Park Athletic Association. Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPPD says the...
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 months of agony, an arrest has been made in the murder of Darnell Wilson. The 44-year-old father of three was shot and killed in his home on Roanoke Boulevard in February. Thirty nine-year-old Tamar Way was arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. He is...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 3