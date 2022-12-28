ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Bleacher Report

Buddy Hield Breaks Reggie Miller's Record for Fastest 3-Pointer in NBA History

In the same city where Reggie Miller became one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield broke one of his NBA records on Thursday night. Hield made a three-pointer three seconds into the Pacers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He caught the opening tipoff right in front of the three-point line and in one motion fired up a shot that hit nothing but net.
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the New Year

Another wild week of NBA action is in the books, and the theme of this stretch has to be absurd individual performances. This week alone, Luka Dončić had a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić each had multiple 40-point games. And (take a deep breath before diving into this list) Julius Randle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton all cleared 40 in single games since Thursday.
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
