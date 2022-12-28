Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21 rebound triple-double
Fresh off a 50-point game just four days ago, Mavericks’ superstar point guard Luka Doncic did something on Tuesday night that no other NBA player has ever done.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Chris Russo rejects Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double as the best NBA regular-season display ever
The Radio Hall of Fame inductee appeared on ESPN's First Take on the morning after Doncic's epic display against the Knicks on Tuesday night --the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
Bleacher Report
Buddy Hield Breaks Reggie Miller's Record for Fastest 3-Pointer in NBA History
In the same city where Reggie Miller became one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield broke one of his NBA records on Thursday night. Hield made a three-pointer three seconds into the Pacers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He caught the opening tipoff right in front of the three-point line and in one motion fired up a shot that hit nothing but net.
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the New Year
Another wild week of NBA action is in the books, and the theme of this stretch has to be absurd individual performances. This week alone, Luka Dončić had a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić each had multiple 40-point games. And (take a deep breath before diving into this list) Julius Randle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton all cleared 40 in single games since Thursday.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game
Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum on Pelicans' Plan: Get the Ball to Zion 'and Get the F--k Out of the Way'
The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy the top seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, and a lot of that has to do with the return of 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson. The Duke product, who missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a nagging foot injury,...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers for Turnovers, Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 112-98 in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night and fell to 14-21 on the season. LeBron James had to shoulder much of the load on Wednesday in Anthony Davis' continued absence, but it wasn't enough as turnovers proved costly in the team's defeat.
