Pandemic learning loss could cost students thousands in income over their lifetime: study
Students enrolled in schools during the pandemic could face a lifetime of lower earnings as a result of learning loss during the pandemic, erasing gains made since 2000.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
1,000 places bumped into rural category with urban change
Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture....
Conservatives’ attempt to sanitize what’s taught in public schools is going too far
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/29/.2022
Six reasons it’s not a happy new year for public schools
There’s no way to sugarcoat the pandemic’s massive disruption to K-12 public education. The effects should haunt all Americans as we enter a new year. First, student school life was shattered. Young people were cut off from academic learning, relationships with friends, teachers and other adults, and services such as school breakfast and lunch. Not…
U.S. Census Raises the Threshold for What Qualifies as 'Urban'
"The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released a list based on the 2020 Census results that counted 2,646 urban areas in the United States and its territories. That is nearly a thousand less than the previous tally, meaning hundreds of communities have lost their status as "urban." The change stems from the Bureau's new definition for what qualifies as urban, which raised the population threshold for the label from 2,500 to 5,000 people. It's also now counting housing unit density rather than population density. In a blog post explaining the change, the agency said the federal government does not have a standard...
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
13 data stories that explained U.S. schools in 2022
A map, a graph, a timeline: When we think about data in news stories, our minds naturally jump to these kinds of visual elements. But the core of data journalism is less about specific charts, and more about scale—it gives us a way to understand big stories and lots of numbers, by analyzing and aggregating them until we can see the shape of the trends within.2022 was my first full calendar...
California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term
College's outrageous cost is a 'scam' creating a 'slow burning crisis,' research director says
Matt Stoller, an author and research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, calls higher education a scam that fails to prepare students for success.
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of "urban" America
