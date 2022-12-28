Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach set to get new security cameras
Council members in Atlantic Beach approved a measure to add 12 new security cameras in the town. Council members in Atlantic Beach approved a measure to add 12 new security cameras in the town. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Mt. Olive Pickle Drop canceled for possible storms; New Bern’s event ‘rain or shine’
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the Mount Olive Pickle Drop event has been canceled. The Mount Olive Pickle Drop has been an outdoor event at the University of Mount Olive where people came to welcome in the new year. But Mount Olive Company Inc. tells WITN...
Craving for a biscuit turns into a mega reward for Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on […]
WITN
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in 2023
TEACHEY, N.C. – Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops: These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings. An all-way stop is […]
The Coastal Report: Fort Macon collecting Christmas trees to help restore dunes; Penguin Plunge set to return
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
North Carolina first responders stay ready even during holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many are in the house spending the holidays with family and friends, the case is different for first responders who are working to make sure our communities are safe. Both members of the Greenville fire and police departments say because of the sacrifice and oath they take, they remain committed […]
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Henry sets multiple national powerlifting records in her division
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We start with this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete. Jacksonville’s Kate Henry has quickly become one of the nation’s top powerlifters in her age group. She has set multiple national records in the junior 16–17-year-old division. “Originally I started with a little...
wfdd.org
Cats are being euthanized at high rates in NC shelters, report shows
Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six other shelters had rates above 70%. But Heather Overton, with the state Department of Agriculture, says the statistics don’t tell the whole story.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Edgecombe County Register of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
Edgecombe County said Thursday that its Register of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being.
WITN
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
WITN
Delayed and cancelled flights are still expected even after the Christmas holiday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday travelers say they continue to experience delays and cancelations on their way to and from loved ones. Flight aware reports at least 4,700 canceled flights. Holiday traveler, Synia Johnson, said it’s been a hassle. “A lot of people are traveling this time, and then...
Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
WITN
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
Comments / 0