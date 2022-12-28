ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Atlantic Beach set to get new security cameras

Council members in Atlantic Beach approved a measure to add 12 new security cameras in the town. Council members in Atlantic Beach approved a measure to add 12 new security cameras in the town. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craving for a biscuit turns into a mega reward for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

All-way stops coming to Duplin County in 2023

TEACHEY, N.C. – Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops: These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings. An all-way stop is […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina first responders stay ready even during holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many are in the house spending the holidays with family and friends, the case is different for first responders who are working to make sure our communities are safe. Both members of the Greenville fire and police departments say because of the sacrifice and oath they take, they remain committed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
NEW BERN, NC
wfdd.org

Cats are being euthanized at high rates in NC shelters, report shows

Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six other shelters had rates above 70%. But Heather Overton, with the state Department of Agriculture, says the statistics don’t tell the whole story.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Car hits front of Ayden computer store

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

