Texas State

Comments / 86

Enigm@
2d ago

I never understood how nurses make so much more money than Caregivers when they are the ones doing all the actual physical work ...I know a nurse named Kayla she makes $75 an hour to show up do vitals, take weight, blood pressure, temperature, ask a few questions etc. ...she's there sometimes maybe 20 minutes. The Caregivers take vitals also, change diapers, help with medications, lifting from bed to wheelchair sometimes, cooking, cleaning, bathing, companionship, doctors appts, hygiene and dressing etc. ...and get paid $8.00 an hour .

Reply(40)
36
Guest
2d ago

home Care will always have no workers being that they're starting pay is $9 an hour when in fact it should be $15 to $20 an hour based upon all that you have to do for them.

Reply(4)
21
Moneysaver
2d ago

Agree, caregivers have needs too, including mouths to feed. Even a desire to help will not be enough if they see their own families struggling. They have no choice but to find work elsewhere where pay is better.

Reply
16
