NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers falling to Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers had their 8-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday as they fell to the Washington Wizards 116-111 on the road. The Sixers were not able to play with the right energy and the right toughness to start as the Wizards built a lead as large as 16 and they didn’t let it slip away in the win.
Wizards Snap 76ers' Eight-Game Win Streak in Washington Tuesday
The Washington Wizards managed to put the 76ers away on Tuesday night.
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Did 76ers Lack Urgency vs. Wizards? Joel Embiid Weighs In
Joel Embiid explains 76ers' struggles against the Wizards on Tuesday night.
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Short-handed Magic Meets Wizards Friday: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup
The Orlando Magic will only have eight players available against the Washington Wizards Friday.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
76ers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid’s Take on Tyrese Maxey’s Return
Joel Embiid discussed the potential return of Tyrese Maxey ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Mavs vs. Rockets Preview: Can Luka Doncic Power Dallas to 5th Straight Win?
Coming off a 60-point outburst against the New York Knicks, Luka Doncic will try to follow that up with a win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Wizards Starting To Click At The Right Time?
The Washington Wizards hosted the Phoenix Suns for the latter of a home back-to-back
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan’s Overtime Battle Ends in Chicago Bulls Win
The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses. The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pelicans prediction and pick. Philadelphia most recently their eight-game winning streak snapped but they still sit in fifth place in the...
