Dodge County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a dozen agencies are responding to a reported barn fire Friday in Dane County, authorities reported. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just after 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road VV. The dispatcher said the roadway north of Highway 19 is closed.
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 man loses fingers in snowblower accident

A Fond du Lac County man was transported to the hospital over the weekend after getting his fingers caught in a snowblower. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says rescue personnel were called to the scene Sunday on County Highway AS. “Older gentleman got his fingers caught in a snowblower and he lost a couple fingers,” Tadych told WFDL news. “He was having a legitmate medical emergency. Two tow truck drivers assisted us going down this guy’s long driveway, it was over 800 feet, completely drifted shut. They were able to open that up to get the ambulance in there.” Tadych says the elderly man was transported to the hospital for treatment. “It just shows our community works very well together. It’s great to see the teamwork.”
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
nbc15.com

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
wtmj.com

Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
CBS 58

2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating after two teens were found dead inside a vehicle in South Milwaukee. Police say Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 10:48 p.m., they were called to an area near 5th and Bay Heights Road after citizens discovered two unconscious people inside a vehicle.
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison thief robs victim in her garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the suspect accused of robbing a woman while she was taking groceries out of car on Madison’s east side. After taking the victim’s purse and keys, the alleged thief almost immediately dropped them after he discovered the wallet had no money in it, the Madison Police Department report stated.
nbc15.com

Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
