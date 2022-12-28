A Fond du Lac County man was transported to the hospital over the weekend after getting his fingers caught in a snowblower. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says rescue personnel were called to the scene Sunday on County Highway AS. “Older gentleman got his fingers caught in a snowblower and he lost a couple fingers,” Tadych told WFDL news. “He was having a legitmate medical emergency. Two tow truck drivers assisted us going down this guy’s long driveway, it was over 800 feet, completely drifted shut. They were able to open that up to get the ambulance in there.” Tadych says the elderly man was transported to the hospital for treatment. “It just shows our community works very well together. It’s great to see the teamwork.”

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO