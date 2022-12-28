Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
WATCH: Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker DaShaun White meet with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State.
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Florida State Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes met with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
FSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 13 Florida State faces Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (9-3) and the Sooners (6-6): Television: ESPN. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Bob...
Oklahoma-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from Orlando for the Sooners' season finale against No. 13 Florida State.
FSU vs. OU in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl Preview: Bowl-related numbers, Stats to Know, Key Matchups, and More
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (9-3) and Sooners (6-6) will be shown on ESPN. Instead of a podcast previewing the game (blame hotel internet...
WATCH: FSU Football Legacy Walk before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
ORLANDO -- Florida State football just arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma. Here is FSU making their way into the stadium on their Legacy Walk which was well attended by a ton of Seminole faithful:
Live Cheez-It Bowl Gameday Updates: Oklahoma 17, FSU 11 - Half
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Sooners will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the bowl game, click here.
Vanderbilt wins cakewalk over Southeastern Louisiana
Vanderbilt registered a season high in points in a 93-55 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
