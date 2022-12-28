ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
dillonheraldonline.com

SC SBDC Offering Disaster Recovery Assistance To Businesses

If your business is affected by the recent storm (Hurricane Ian), you can receive private no-cost assistance to:. • Assess the financial impact on your business and minimize losses. • Help you evaluate if you should reopen your business. • Reconstruct financial statements. • Prepare SBA disaster loan application and/or...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Direct, one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in two days

In two days, all South Carolina taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax returns will have received a rebate of up to $800. The rebate will be paid to recipients via the same bank accounts in which people received their 2021 refund. Recipients who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect this payment before New Year's Eve, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps

ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc

Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia

HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy