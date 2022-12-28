Read full article on original website
WMBF
Emergency allotments for existing SNAP households in S.C. to end on Jan. 31
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who rely on government help to pay for groceries, won’t automatically get extra money starting Feb. 1, 2023. The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced that the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments will be ending on Jan. 31, 2023.
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
dillonheraldonline.com
SC SBDC Offering Disaster Recovery Assistance To Businesses
If your business is affected by the recent storm (Hurricane Ian), you can receive private no-cost assistance to:. • Assess the financial impact on your business and minimize losses. • Help you evaluate if you should reopen your business. • Reconstruct financial statements. • Prepare SBA disaster loan application and/or...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebate 2022: Direct, one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in two days
In two days, all South Carolina taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax returns will have received a rebate of up to $800. The rebate will be paid to recipients via the same bank accounts in which people received their 2021 refund. Recipients who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect this payment before New Year's Eve, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps
ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
wpde.com
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
Pipes burst? What to do immediately & how to make a detailed insurance claim
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When pipes burst on the road, the clean-up looks like detours and road closures, but when it happens in your house it often includes having drywall cut out and the pipe replaced. It's not a quick fix and it can be costly. The good news, pipes...
How SC utilities avoided system-wide grid failures during arctic blast
Power companies in South Carolina say they're back to normal operations following unprecedented demand over the Christmas weekend.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc
Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
Metro News
Cost of living adjustment increases on the way for Social Security beneficiaries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will see the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning on Sunday. The Social Security Administration previously announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation back in October. The increase is set to...
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
WMBF
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions. The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”. Agency spokesperson Maranda Williams said they do not yet know what caused the outage or have a...
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
foxcharleston.com
Police Reform, Accountability Laws Coming to South Carolina
Police reform and accountability laws with be implemented in South Carolina starting January 1, 2023. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has a breakdown of these guidelines.
