Pittsburgh, PA

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

By Michael Guise
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

John Rooney, son of Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.

Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.

According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.

John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.

Comments / 71

Daryl Garrett
2d ago

Pittsburgh is dealing with two tragedy with Franco Harris passed now the owner son died they can't catch a break this year

Reply(6)
25
Al Bundy
2d ago

The Rooneys and the Steeler organization have been a model of what an NFL franchise should be. No team does more for their community.

Reply
9
Jim Fox
2d ago

The reporting sucks. How old was he? What happened to him? Etc….

Reply(12)
29
 

