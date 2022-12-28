Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats set to hire new general manager, director of recruiting strategy
Over the last several days, Cincinnati hired a pair of former Ohio State personnel directors in newly-named general manager Zach Grant and director of recruiting strategy Cass Simmons. Grant was named the Bearcats general manager last week after one season as Ohio State’s director of player personnel. Prior to that,...
Book Richardson, Xavier's Sean Miller end silence, start 'new chapter'
After he completed his postgame radio interview, Sean Miller embraced Book Richardson. "He said, 'I love you,' and I said, 'I know,'" Richardson said.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: St. Henry size, length too much for Ludlow
For years under veteran head coach Dave Faust, the St. Henry Crusaders boys basketball team has been contenders for both the 34th District and many times the 9th Region crowns since he took over in 1993. The Crusaders (4-7, 2-0) ventured near the Ohio River to take on an eager...
Report: UC Football Lands On Director Of Recruiting Strategy
The Bearcats are ready to fight for more high-level recruits.
linknky.com
Camels, Indians drop openers at Lex Cath tourney
A star-studded field ascended into Lexington on Tuesday for the start of the White, Greer and Maggard Lexington Catholic Holiday Tournament. The field of 16 teams had eight of the top 20 teams in the state, Campbell County and Holy Cross taking on two of those eight as the Camels faced North Laurel, the Indians taking on Lyon County.
WLWT 5
Sports betting in Ohio: Take an inside look at Hard Rock Casino's Sportsbook Lounge
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, sports betting will go live across the Buckeye State. Ohio will become the 27th state, plus the District of Columbia, to have sports betting legal state-wide; Indiana legalized it in 2019. Former Cincinnati Reds' player Pete Rose is set to place the...
Covington Catholic community (and many others) rally behind senior Thomas Burns’ cancer battle
On October 12th, Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns had his world turned upside down. It was on that day that Thomas was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer prevalent in bones. In Burns’s case, the cancer was found in his pelvis. He was understandably filled with a...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
Radio Ink
‘Gardening Show’ Host Denny McKeown Dies at 81
Denny McKeown, a Cincinnati-based broadcaster whose horticulture show was once syndicated on stations across the Midwest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported Wednesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. McKeown’s love for horticulture earned him...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mercy Health Expands Primary Care Access on the East Side of Cincinnati
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that the following providers have joined Mercy Health Physicians, expanding access to primary care service
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
Cincinnati Relied On A Time Ball Long Before New York City’s New Year’s Drop
It just isn't New Year's Eve until we see that luminous ball drop, a tradition dating back to Cincinnati's early history. The post Cincinnati Relied On A Time Ball Long Before New York City’s New Year’s Drop appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow
MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FanSided
