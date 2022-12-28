ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Camels, Indians drop openers at Lex Cath tourney

A star-studded field ascended into Lexington on Tuesday for the start of the White, Greer and Maggard Lexington Catholic Holiday Tournament. The field of 16 teams had eight of the top 20 teams in the state, Campbell County and Holy Cross taking on two of those eight as the Camels faced North Laurel, the Indians taking on Lyon County.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell

Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

‘Gardening Show’ Host Denny McKeown Dies at 81

Denny McKeown, a Cincinnati-based broadcaster whose horticulture show was once syndicated on stations across the Midwest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported Wednesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. McKeown’s love for horticulture earned him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99

A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MORROW, OH
FanSided

FanSided

