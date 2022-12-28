Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
MyWabashValley.com
Snow Flurries/Warming Trend
Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Chance of lowland snow on the horizon in western Washington early next week
On Saturday, a trough of low pressure sinking south through British Columbia will bring a few late-day showers of snow or rain/snow mix mainly north of Snohomish County, and to the rest of the area after dark. There could be some minor accumulations of snow in Whatcom County into Saturday night but the rest of the area ought to be dry or just see some light rain or light non-accumulating snow for Saturday evening. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
Sun returns along with warming temps
High pressure centered over the southeastern U.S. will dominate our weather the next couple days. Gusty SW winds flowing up the backside of the high pressure will bring increasingly mild air into our area. We look to finally break back above the 32 degree mark Wednesday, ending the period of sub-freezing temps we have experienced […]
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
Flash freeze after rain, snow expected to impact travel
An Arctic freeze following precipitation is expected to leave travelers in the U.S. scrambling. Some regions will also see wind chills as low as -70 degrees. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
WCPO
Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
WMTW
Warming each day, rain in the forecast
Today will be the first day of a warming trend that will last into the New Year. For this afternoon and similarly on Friday, we will get up into the 40s for high temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds. As we head into Saturday on New Year's Eve, much of the daylight hours should be dry but cloudy.
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Rain on Friday, dry for New Year’s Eve
Mild showers this morning and afternoon temps in the mid-70s will give the feeling of a Spring day. Thursday will see the stray showers moving off during the day.
Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day
A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week. An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Comments / 0