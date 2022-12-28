Top Texoma high school football plays of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the year 2022 comes to a close, it’s only right to highlight the top moments from an incredible high school football season from the multitude of teams in Texoma.

Ben Coker, a longtime member of KFDX Sports Team, is a mainstay on the sidelines year in and year out shooting high school sports.

Over the years, Coker has seen his fair share of incredible plays. The 2022 high school football season was no different.

Here are the top 5 plays from the 2022 high school football season in Texoma, according to Coker:

5: Seymour Opens Season With A “W”

In the first game for Seymour Panther’s new head coach Dan Loyd, on the first offensive play for the Panthers of the 2022 football season, Keegan Gilbreath connected with David Charo for a 63-yard touchdown. The team went on to defeat the Anson Tigers in their first game of the year.

4: Archer City’s 84-Yard Touchdown

In Week 2 of the High School Football season, the Archer City Wildcats were facing the Anson Tigers when Joe Castles connected with Mkinnen Beaver for what ended up being an 84-yard touchdown, the longest highlight Coker shot in the 2022 season.

3: One-Handed Catch from Hirschi’s Jamarion Carroll

Hirschi Huskie’s QB Terrius Causey heaved one up to Jamarion Carroll, who made an incredible one-handed catch, just barely out of bounds.

2: Burkburnett Senior’s Incredible Senior Night Catch

On Senior Night in Burkburnett, Bulldogs QB Hunter McCall went deep to Senior WR Rylan Stringfellow, who made an incredible catch all the way down to the Mineral Wells 2-yard line.

1: Holliday Senior Hits Game-Winning FG to Avoid Shutout

Holliday Eagles kicker Parker Smith, a senior, nailed a 44-yard field goal off the crossbar and through the uprights, which proved to be the game-winner to avoid a shut out. Prior to this field goal, the game was tied 0-0. The Eagles won that game 3-0, the first game of that time Coker has ever shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.