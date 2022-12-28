Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Braves sign Sean Murphy to six-year extension
The Braves Tuesday announced they’ve extended catcher Sean Murphy on a six-year, $73M contract. The deal comes with a $15M club option for 2029 which does not include a buyout. As part of the deal, Murphy will take home $4M in 2023, $9M in 2024, and $15M in 2025-28....
FOX Sports
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
FOX Sports
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge from Yankees
The Braves announced they’ve acquired reliever Lucas Luetge from the Yankees. Minor leaguers Caleb Durbin and Indigo Diaz are headed back in return. To clear a spot on their 40-man roster, Atlanta designated first baseman Lewin Díaz for assignment. New York surprisingly designated Luetge for assignment last Wednesday....
Yardbarker
Braves GM on risks of handing out early contract extensions
Rival fan bases cannot stand the Braves’ method of building its roster — extending core pieces early at potentially team-friendly rates. The most recent being Sean Murphy, who inked a six-year, $73 million deal worth just north of $12 million per year, which is inarguably a bargain for a player of his caliber. And that’s on top of the other contract extensions the club has handed out over the past few years.
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
