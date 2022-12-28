Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Around 1K Clayton County residents without water the day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking out for the long list of communities forced to get by without water this evening. Among them, almost 1,000 households in Clayton County. Residents said they understood that the weather was uncontrollable but felt like Clayton County Water Authority should’ve done more to inform the community as the freeze unfolded. They wanted updates on progress made, more info on just how many families were impacted, what work had already been done and when they could expect repairs.
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials say water is back on for most Clayton County water customers
Top Clayton County officials say the water is back on after days of problems for thousands of residents. Many have been without water since Christmas as the cold weather caused leaks and burst pipes.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
Family, friends come together to support 2 boys after mom killed in attempted murder-suicide in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Family and friends of a mother who was gunned down in an attempted murder-suicide at a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve are now coming together to support her two boys. Hazel Reese was the main provider for her two sons and was described by family and...
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
11Alive
911 call reveals what happened moments after Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shot to death
ATLANTA — A newly released 911 call is providing insight into what happened the moments after Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy 24-year-old James Thomas was shot to death. Thomas was found shot and killed in an off-duty incident on Bolton and Peyton roads in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood Thursday around 4:30 a.m.
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Atlanta Daily World
Fulton County Offices Closed Today for Frozen Pipes
Some Fulton County Facilities will Close on Tuesday, December 27. All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, behavioral health offices, and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Some facilities experienced damage due to severe cold over the last...
Metro Atlanta community, Clayton County host water distribution events for second day
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Communities in the metro Atlanta area announced plans to host water distribution events for a second day amid water system issues. The City of Forest Park said they would host the event on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot on Forest Parkway.
