ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking out for the long list of communities forced to get by without water this evening. Among them, almost 1,000 households in Clayton County. Residents said they understood that the weather was uncontrollable but felt like Clayton County Water Authority should’ve done more to inform the community as the freeze unfolded. They wanted updates on progress made, more info on just how many families were impacted, what work had already been done and when they could expect repairs.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO