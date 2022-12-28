ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

MTS and NCT offer free public transit New Years Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County officials urged community members to stay safe for New Year’s by not drinking and driving. Both MTS and North County Transit will offer free rides after 6 p.m. on Saturday, New Year’s Eve. The trolley will also be providing extra late services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police Announce DUI and License Checkpoint on Friday Night

The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista on Friday. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county

Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Burglary suspect arrested on USD campus

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department. SDPD was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Make Second High-Profile Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest in a Week

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am, Oceanside police responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft in progress at the 5000 block of Blackberry Way in Oceanside. Officers responding to the call quickly located the two suspect vehicles nearby and attempted to stop them. The suspects failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated that traveled down State Route 76. When the suspect’s speed escalated, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety. Before the termination of the pursuit, stop sticks had been strategically placed, and the suspect’s vehicles were both successfully disabled. When their vehicles became inoperable near Loretta Street, the suspects fled on foot towards the San Luis Rey Riverbed. Officers quickly contained the area, and with the help of the OPD Unmanned Arial System Team, the six suspects were apprehended. The suspects were found to possess two stolen catalytic converters and numerous burglary tools commonly utilized in catalytic converter theft.
OCEANSIDE, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CITY OF EL CAJON LAUNCHES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP PROGRAM IN 2023

The Neighborhood Cleanup Program will be a free City service created to empower local residents and their neighbors to divert trash from the streets, improve their curb appeal, and take full advantage of available waste disposal services. Open to both residents and commercial entities (such as business complexes and multi-family...
EL CAJON, CA

