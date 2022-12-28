Read full article on original website
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winterB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
Car owner opens fire at person trying to take vehicle, deputies say
The shooting took place just as the armed victim was inside a check-cashing place in northwest Harris County on Thursday night.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Crosby area Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Cayman Wilson, 17, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.
2 dead, at least 1 injured, following shooting in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and at least one person injured Friday following a shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood. This happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Park Square Lane and Water Edge Point Lane, which is near the victims' home. Harris County...
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says
Video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of a convenience store when several men approached him and began to kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground. Police are still searching for one of those suspects.
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
‘You are not going to ruin my Christmas’: Fired employee accused of kidnapping Smoothie King manager
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager after she was fired before the holidays. Houston police told KTRK that Keisha Christmas went into the Smoothie King where she used to work on Dec. 13 with her 15-year-old daughter. Court documents obtained...
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
HPD officer hits and kills pedestrian on I-10 East Freeway near Wayside, police say
The officer's airbags deployed after he hit something on the road, according to HPD. He got out to inspect the car, and that's when he saw a body beside his vehicle.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
Sheriff Gonzalez gives update after 2 killed, 2 injured in NE Harris County shooting
The sheriff believes the shooting resulted from an altercation that happened somewhere else. No suspects are in custody.
Warrant issued for woman accused of beating and choking Smoothie King manager, documents show
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager at Smoothie King after she was fired while picking up a check. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, is charged with three felonies including aggravated kidnapping, robbery with bodily injury, and retaliation after an attack. The...
Pearland woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for brutal bar attack
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in brutally beating and sexually assaulting a man during a 22-minute bar attack, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Ariel Cordoba, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery...
Woman wanted for using fake ID to withdraw $10K from someone else's bank account, HPD says
HPD said they need help identifying the suspect accused of fraud identity theft. She's described as a white woman, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and light brown hair.
Suspects steal woman's rent money at gunpoint from her apartment in southeast Houston
Detectives are looking for the two men suspected of terrorizing a woman in her 60s and stealing money from her at gunpoint at her home at Willow Creek Apartments.
Close friends say bar shooting victim died trying to keep others safe
Investigators said they were working to find and review surveillance video that will hopefully help them identify Pedro Anzures' killer.
