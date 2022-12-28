ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pearland woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for brutal bar attack

PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in brutally beating and sexually assaulting a man during a 22-minute bar attack, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Ariel Cordoba, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery...
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy