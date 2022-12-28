Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
WAFF
Holiday Cleanup: Tips for easy organization
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decorating for the holidays is always fun, but taking everything down and trying to declutter is another story. If you’re trying to get your home back to normal and don’t know where to start, Life Simplified is sharing some of the best tips!
WAFF
Huntsville Police officers prepare for busy holiday weekend
One of the top scores of the week was registered by a diner in Hazel Green. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
WAFF
Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience. Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours...
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAFF
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
WAFF
Spotting, managing Seasonal depression this winter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has seen some dreary weather lately and more rain is possible this weekend. The bad weather can take a toll on your mental health. You may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.). It’s controlled by the seasons, so in most cases symptoms will start to appear...
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Get in touch with your creative side at The Vessel, Huntsville’s newest ceramics studio
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As someone who lived for molding clay together hoping it would turn into a beautiful bowl or mug in my fourth-grade art class, a ceramics studio opening in Huntsville excites both my inner child and adult self. The Vessel is a new community ceramics...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
WAFF
Common Man performs “Threadbare” on Tennessee Valley Living
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical duo known as Common Man brought their sound to the TVL studio with their new song, “Threadbare.”. Husband and wife Meredith and Compton McMurry combined their solo careers to create a story-driven blend of folk, pop and alternative sounds. They’re often...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
How to react if you’re stranded during icy road conditions
Hundreds of vehicles were abandoned and other drivers stranded after winter weather across the valley Monday.
WAFF
Our fave new drink is from a Huntsville brand called Mocktails for Mommy
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re skipping the drinks this New Year’s Eve, the lack of liquor might do your body some good. But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean you have to give up fun or fancy drinks! Ashley Hunt-Poole is one of many adults who is ditching the wine and cocktails for mocktails!
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on December 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
indherald.com
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath
HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
