ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Holiday Cleanup: Tips for easy organization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decorating for the holidays is always fun, but taking everything down and trying to declutter is another story. If you’re trying to get your home back to normal and don’t know where to start, Life Simplified is sharing some of the best tips!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience. Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Spotting, managing Seasonal depression this winter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has seen some dreary weather lately and more rain is possible this weekend. The bad weather can take a toll on your mental health. You may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.). It’s controlled by the seasons, so in most cases symptoms will start to appear...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Common Man performs “Threadbare” on Tennessee Valley Living

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical duo known as Common Man brought their sound to the TVL studio with their new song, “Threadbare.”. Husband and wife Meredith and Compton McMurry combined their solo careers to create a story-driven blend of folk, pop and alternative sounds. They’re often...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Our fave new drink is from a Huntsville brand called Mocktails for Mommy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re skipping the drinks this New Year’s Eve, the lack of liquor might do your body some good. But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean you have to give up fun or fancy drinks! Ashley Hunt-Poole is one of many adults who is ditching the wine and cocktails for mocktails!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on December 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
indherald.com

Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy