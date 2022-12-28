ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks

By Grant Afseth,Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUDFq_0jwBeVa200

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.

Coming off a thrilling 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers , the Dallas Mavericks took on the New York Knicks for the second time this season. This time, though, the game was played at American Airlines Center, and Knicks star Jalen Brunson was out with a hip injury. The Mavs won 126-121 in overtime, improving their record to 19-16 on the season.

The Mavs deployed a starting lineup that featured Christian Wood and Dwight Powell in the frontcourt to better match the Knicks' size with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The disparity in size was evident at times.

Neither team managed to reach a double-figure lead at any point of the first half. The Mavs spent much of the half playing from behind and the Knicks were up by as many as nine moments, ultimately resulting in a 63-55 lead at halftime.

A significant factor in the opening half was that the Mavs shot just 7-25 (28.0 percent) from 3-point range in the first half while the Knicks were 11-26 (42.3 percent) on their attempts. Luka Doncic had 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Wood chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

The Knicks held their first double-figure lead of the night at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter. New York continued to hover around a double-figure lead for much of the period with the Mavs continuing to struggle to convert from 3-point range while Doncic continued to score. He had 35 points entering the final period.

The Mavs outscored the Knicks 13-7 as of the 6:42 mark of the fourth quarter and trailed 99-95. Doncic and Dinwiddie have accounted for all of Dallas' points during that stretch. The comeback effort proved successful and required some miraculous plays to go in their favor. Doncic made the first of a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two, prompting him to intentionally miss the final free throw. The ball was tipped and found Doncic, who put up a floater to tie the game and force overtime. Dallas outscored New York 11-6 in overtime.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, which marked the second-ever 60-point triple-double in NBA history. He set a new franchise record for points in a single game, which was previously held by Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic also broke a tie with Nowitzki for the most 50-point performances in team history with three.

Dinwiddie and Wood had respectable supporting cast outings to complement Doncic. The second-leading scorer for the Mavs was Dinwiddie with 25 points in addition to his six rebounds, and five assists. Wood totaled 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three blocks on the night, which continued his streak of seven consecutive games with at least two blocks.

Next up, the Mavs will finish up their three-game homestand against the Houston Rockets — the team Doncic scored 50 points against last week — before finishing up 2022 with a road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy