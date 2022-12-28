McGhee Tyson tracks flight disruptions after snowfall

2022 wasn’t quite a white Christmas. The snow that fell on Blount County Monday, Dec. 26, covered over an inch and one-half of ground at McGhee Tyson Airport and disrupted travel throughout the area, during a period of time that usually sees holiday-induced traffic increase.

Across the U.S., flight delays and cancellations have piled up along with snow and ice. Tim Doyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, said that in some spots, Blount County got much more snow than predicted.

“We were expecting a half to an inch of snow,” he said, noting that parts of the county experienced twice as much snowfall.

While people travelling along local roads contended with slick, hazardous conditions, McGhee Tyson only logged one cancellation as of Tuesday afternoon. An American Airlines flight to Knoxville from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was scrapped because of the weather in Texas, Becky Huckaby, vice president of public relations for the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, told The Daily Times. Had it landed in Knoxville, the plane would have made a return trip to the Texas airport.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 14 flights to or from the airport had been delayed. Other than Knoxville, their destinations included Washington DC, Chicago and Austin.

Still, Huckaby said that snow had not caused any significant operational disruptions at McGhee Tyson. Though she noted that there were travel delays, she commented, “It’s not because of weather here.”

“It’s kind of like a ripple effect,” she explained. Delays in other cities put crews working from McGhee Tyson behind. “If a plane can’t make it from one city to the next, there’s a backup.”

Timing is crucial to a smooth air travel experience, and “it takes time to get air planes repositioned, to get flight crews where they have to be,” in the event of a late-arriving flight, Huckaby said.

The disruptions have come primarily from major hub cities, she noted. Postponements to flights ranged from a few minutes to several hours Tuesday.

She urged travelers concerned about possible delays or cancellations to check McGhee Tyson’s website — flyknoxville.com —where flight information is posted and updated. In the event of cancellation, she said, travelers should contact their airlines to make alternative arrangements.

Huckaby added, “The airport will make sure that we’re open and that we’re operating safely.”

The outlook for those travelling during the New Year’s weekend is quite a bit brighter, Doyle told The Daily Times in a phone interview. “Temperatures look like they’ll be much above normal for the weekend,” he said, explaining that the weather service predicts a high temperature in the 60s for New Year’s Day. “We’ll be getting a more summerly flow.”