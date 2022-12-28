Recycled live Christmas trees become mulch

The live Christmas tree you enjoyed this season can become mulch for spring 2024.

The cities of Maryville and Alcoa offer curbside pickup, and from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, anyone can drop off a wood tree clear of decorations at the Sandy Springs parking lot in Maryville or the Springbrook Pool parking lot in Alcoa. City workers then take the trees to Kellems Mulch in Alcoa.

“We use it to make our hardwood mulch,” said co-owner Margaret McKinnon, explaining that the mulch is organic and aged for a year. Residents also can take trees directly to Kellems, but there is a $10 fee to drop off just a tree.

Maryville will offer curbside pickup throughout the month of January, and in January 2022 picked up 187 trees with that service, according to city Sanitation Supervisor Brad Hurst.

City of Alcoa residents can place wood Christmas trees at their curb for pickup at the same time as their brush pickup. The schedule for brush pickup is on the city website, www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov. Under the City Services tab, go to Sanitation & Recycling Services to find the calendar.

No matter which route you take for recycling a formerly live tree, make sure it has no lights, tinsel, ornaments wires or anything else.

The Daily Times previously reported that in 1993 the Blount County recycling program expected to collect about 2,500 trees, but that was down to about 1,600 by 1998.

“Originally, people who brought their trees were given the chips from their own trees,” the newspaper reported in 1999. “Unfortunately, some people did not realize the importance of composting the chips before using them in gardens. Some landscaping plants were killed.”

Parks and Rec also used the mulch from the Christmas trees for a while but found that it didn’t work well in some parks, according to a 2020 article.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency previously used some of the trees recycled from Blount County to attract fish to lake bottoms, but a few years ago switched to concrete reef balls, which offer a more permanent structure, according to Matthew Cameron, a TWRA outreach and education coordinator.

For those who want to buy the type of mulch Kellem makes with recycled Christmas trees, MicKinnon said the prime time for that season is March 1 to June 15.