Blount County, TN

Winter roads cause accidents, stranded drivers

By By Mathaus Schwarzen
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Dangerous driving conditions caused by snowfall led to over 130 traffic accidents in Blount County Monday night, Dec. 26. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said despite the high number, just four of those accidents involved an injury.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said the actual number of motorists affected by the weather could actually be much higher.

“For example, we had nine motor assists. But when we got there it would be more like 10 or 12 cars stranded or stuck,” he said.

Responding to a motor assist, he said, often led to helping multiple people or even closing down a road. Roads with hills, he said, were particularly dangerous for drivers and led to cars piled up at the bottom. Eventually, his department had to only respond to emergency calls.

According to a 7 a.m. Tuesday release from the City of Maryville, salt truck teams stayed busy through the night fighting snow and ice.

“In this type of snow, when plowed, a layer of snow which remains immediately freezes due to the frozen ground. Salted, it will melt for a period of time, but then will refreeze — again due to the frozen ground,” the release stated. “Temperatures and the sun will have to rise for conditions to improve.”

Another release referred to the snow as a “one-in-twenty-year type.”

BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said that road conditions improved over Tuesday, but warned that the likelihood of black ice Wednesday morning is high.

“We never went on an emergency operations plan,” she said. “We continued to respond to calls for service through the weather event.”

Crisp said the majority of accidents in his jurisdiction happened over the course of the evening. Most calls happened from 4 p.m. to midnight, and after that, he said, the traffic subsided. He credits the drop to people staying home for safety.

“When you’re driving in this kind of weather, slow down, pay attention, give more space between vehicles,” he said. “This just is not a time to be playing. We had several calls of people trying to play and we had one person issued a citation for trying to do burnouts in the snow.”

Icy roads, he said, are no place to fool around.

“You’re gonna hurt somebody else is what you’re going to do,” he said. “That is, if you don’t just hurt yourself.”

As of Tuesday, Blount County Communications reported 128 motor vehicle accidents with property damage, four with injury and one with a pin. The total number of accidents over the course of the snow event was 133.

Comments

