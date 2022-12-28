Blount unemployment 2.9% for November

Just under 3% of Blount County residents were unemployed in November, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

At 2.9%, Blount County’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.0% in October. In the 16-county East Tennessee region the department marked out, only Knox, at 2.8% and Sevier, at 2.7%, experienced lower unemployment rates than Blount in November.

Williamson, Moore and Cheatham Counties saw the lowest levels of unemployment in the state in November, at 2.5%. Wilson, Rutherford and Sumner held the next-lowest unemployment rate, at 2.6%.

Bledsoe, Perry and Scott Counties saw the state's highest unemployment. Bledsoe and Perry posted 5.3% rates, while Scott County's unemployment sat at 5%.

A press release associated with the labor department data states that over half of all Tennessee counties experienced declines in unemployment since October. The release also notes that seasonal workforce variations are not taken into account for county-specific unemployment measures, though such variations are marked for statewide data.