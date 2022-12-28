ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gas prices see significant drop compared to last year's holidays

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Travelers paid about 25 cents less at gas pumps this year during the Christmas weekend compared to last year. Pump prices are also 38 cents less expensive than one month ago and showing signs of stabilization.

A release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Tuesday, Dec. 27, states Tuesday’s average of $2.73 is one cent lower than last week.

”This could be a sign that Tennessee gas prices are beginning to stabilize,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said in the release. “Over last week our metro areas saw a wide range of fluctuation, and it’s likely that fluctuation will continue through the end of the year.”

Unlike previous weeks, the city of Knoxville is not one of the top three highest metro markets in the state. Knox County, however, is in the highest range of price averages at $2.83. Blount County is slightly lower than Knox and in the medium to high range at $2.79.

The release states Tennessee is the seventh least expensive gas market in the nation. Over half of prices at the pump in Tennessee are below $2.75, and the lowest 10% and highest 10% of prices have close to a 70 cent difference on average.

Tennessee’s highest 10% of prices — averaging $3.10 — is the same as the overall national average.

