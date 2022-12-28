ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Best Street recycling New Years closure extended for utilities work

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

The city of Maryville's recycling center on Best Street will close Wednesday, Jan. 3, as well as Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's Day. A release from the city states Wednesday's closure is to complete utility work on site at the recycling center as part of ongoing renovations.

Crews will dig a trench in front of the center's entrance and install a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to take all day Jan. 3 to complete, and the release states the city is hopeful it will reopen Thursday, Jan. 4.

The city encourages residents to utilize the recycling center on E. Lamar Alexander Parkway near Blount Memorial Hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

TVA Takes “Full Responsibility” For Impact On Customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ―The Tennessee Valley Authority said today it takes ‘full responsibility’ for the impact felt by customers last weekend as an arctic blast prompted the agendy to order rolling blackouts. TVA said it is conducting a ‘thorough review of what occurred and why’. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TVA: Rolling blackouts prevented worse outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday. That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy