Best Street recycling New Years closure extended for utilities work

The city of Maryville's recycling center on Best Street will close Wednesday, Jan. 3, as well as Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's Day. A release from the city states Wednesday's closure is to complete utility work on site at the recycling center as part of ongoing renovations.

Crews will dig a trench in front of the center's entrance and install a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to take all day Jan. 3 to complete, and the release states the city is hopeful it will reopen Thursday, Jan. 4.

The city encourages residents to utilize the recycling center on E. Lamar Alexander Parkway near Blount Memorial Hospital.