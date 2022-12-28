SAN FRANCISCO – Officials across the Bay Area are making plans to help unhoused residents stave off the cold, wet weather that is forecast for the next several days. The approaching Category 4 atmospheric river is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of rain to the Bay Area from Thursday to Saturday.In the North Bay, two warming centers are extending their hours for those in need. Marin County Health and Human Services in conjunction with Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco will open an overnight shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd in San...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO