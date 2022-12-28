Three Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

A Michigan psychiatrist who was missing for five days was found dead in a frozen pond near his home, authorities said. Dr. Bolek Payan had dropped off his dogs with a friend on Thursday morning with plans to get them that night, but he never showed up. Video footage obtained Monday showed him leaving his home on foot that afternoon, but police had already searched all the land around the residence on foot with no trace of him. They began to cut holes in the ice of the pond and discovered his body on Tuesday. “Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water,” authorities said in a Facebook post. They did not say how he ended up in the water.Read more at The Daily Beast.

