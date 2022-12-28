ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Three Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
Stephan Pietzko/Getty

Three people died this week after falling through ice on a lake in Arizona. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, whose age was unknown, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Mundana’s body was found Monday night by emergency crews, who unsuccessfully attempted to “administer life-saving measures.” The other victims were discovered Tuesday. The group were walking on Woods Canyon Lake in central Arizona when they fell through into the freezing water, the sheriff’s office said. The incident is under investigation.

