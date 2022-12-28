Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bernalillo 66, Belen 53
Bosque School 63, Tierra Encantada 8
Clovis 65, Los Alamos 48
Deming 75, Mayfield 59
Dulce 51, East Mountain 21
La Cueva 76, Santa Teresa 25
Las Cruces 69, Valencia 61
Native American Community Academy 48, Ramah 41
Navajo Prep 56, Goddard 25
Pecos 65, St. Michael’s 57
Phoenix Central, Ariz. 60, Los Lunas 59
Robertson 63, Portales 48
Socorro 53, West Las Vegas 52
Whitehorse, Utah 60, Cuba 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
