Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bernalillo 66, Belen 53

Bosque School 63, Tierra Encantada 8

Clovis 65, Los Alamos 48

Deming 75, Mayfield 59

Dulce 51, East Mountain 21

La Cueva 76, Santa Teresa 25

Las Cruces 69, Valencia 61

Native American Community Academy 48, Ramah 41

Navajo Prep 56, Goddard 25

Pecos 65, St. Michael’s 57

Phoenix Central, Ariz. 60, Los Lunas 59

Robertson 63, Portales 48

Socorro 53, West Las Vegas 52

Whitehorse, Utah 60, Cuba 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

KRQE News 13

UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country. John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6). After the Rams got out to a 5-0 lead, New Mexico responded with a 16-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers, including two from House, who had eight points in the span.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Associated Press

Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win. Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.
OREM, UT
The Associated Press

Nicholas leads Texas Southern over Huston-Tillotson 92-54

HOUSTON (AP) — Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 28 points in Texas Southern’s 92-54 victory against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night. Nicholas added 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-9). Davon Barnes scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). John Walker III had 10 points. Nasir Scott led the Rams with 12 points. Jordan Burroughs-Chandler added nine points for Huston-Tillotson.and Faite Wiliams had eight points and three steals. Texas Southern hosts Southern in its next matchup on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

