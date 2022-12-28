Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Hermantown skates to home opening win, Duluth Marshall falls to Brookfield
On Wednesday the Hermantown boy’s hockey team picked up a home opening win shutting out Delano 8-0. Wyatt Carlson tallied three goals and an assist, while Dallas Vieau added two goals and two assists, helping the Hawks improve to 5-0-1. They hit the road Thursday visiting East Grand Forks.
WDIO-TV
Superior Showdown: UWS, CSS men’s hockey fall on day one
The puck was dropped on the fifth Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena on Thursday. Opening the action was the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey team who fell to Marian 2-1. Nathan Adrian scored the sole goal for the Saints in the third period, while Jack Bostedt made 27 saves in net.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet girls basketball wins out in Wood City Classic, Lumberjack boys drop finale
The Cloquet girls basketball team picked up a win Wednesday to finish the Wood City Classic 2-0, while the Lumberjack boys went 1-1. The Lumberjack girls bested Rock Ridge 79-69, after downing Mesabi East 69-52 Tuesday, to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cloquet boys fell to Pine City...
WDIO-TV
Prep Basketball: Esko & Hermantown girls, Proctor boys earn holiday tournament wins
On Tuesday the Esko and Hermantown girl’s basketball teams earned wins in the Esko Coaches Classic, while the Proctor boy’s basketball team earned their own holiday tournament win at home. Esko bested Cherry 62-40. Kallie Sinnott led Esko in scoring while Jillian Sajdak led Cherry. Earlier in the...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Women’s Night at Lester-Amity Chalet
Skihut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) and DXC (Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club) all partner up every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for social fat bike riding, skate skiing and classic skiing at Lester-Amity Chalet for their Women’s Night event. “Try it and you’ll love it....
WDIO-TV
Jason’s top five January events
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this January. It’s a mix of activities at the DECC and some related to the big Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The Duluth Wedding Show. Saturday, January 14. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The largest and most...
WDIO-TV
Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) – Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89)...
WDIO-TV
Treecycling available at multiple locations
Western Lake Superior Sanitary District and area partners kicked off the annual Treecycling program this week, encouraging residents to recycle their fresh-cut holiday trees. This free holiday tree recycling program offers multiple locations available 24-hours a day throughout the region. Most locations are available beginning December 22nd. “Holiday trees, like...
WDIO-TV
Medal of Honor scholarship awarded to 2020 Duluth East grad
Earlier this month, the Saint Louis County Historical Society and Veterans Memorial Hall announced the winner of the Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship award. Duluth East Alumni, Megan Nygarrd, class of 2020 won the scholarship for her essay describing her great-great-great grandfather, Jacob Eames Crosby, and the well-known Duluthian bugler and drummer boy, Albert Woolson, and their experience in 1st Minnesota Heavy Artillery Regiment as part of the American Civil War effort.
WDIO-TV
Two men cited by Minneapolis police for fighting on a plane
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting on Tuesday.
WDIO-TV
Update: Duluth City Hall to remain closed through Monday
Wednesday’s water leak is forcing a longer closure at Duluth City Hall. The City says the building will remain closed through at least Monday, January 2 to employees and the public. Monday is also the observed New Year’s holiday, meaning all City facilities will also be closed to the public on January 2.
WDIO-TV
Duluth man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman in the head
A Duluth man is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman in the head outside her home. The victim, Deborah Lee Bell, remembers feeling as if she was going to die. On Tuesday, Duluth Police had responded to the Faith Haven Apartment around 3:15 p.m. Bell had called 911 reporting that she had been stabbed in the head by a man she didn’t know.
WDIO-TV
The College of St. Scholastica has a new and improved student union coming in 2024
Going to college can further your education to the next level and you have some fun along the way. Sometimes, all that fun can happen in the student union, a space where students to come together and relax, hang out, study, and more. The College of St. Scholastic has been...
WDIO-TV
Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
WDIO-TV
CSB releases final report on the 2018 refinery explosion in Superior
After years of investigation, the final report and findings of the 2018 Husky Refinery explosion have been released. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board announced Thursday more details into how the incident happened, while the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic crasking (FCC) unit. The CSB found two vessels in the FCC unit exploded, propelling metal fragments up to 1,00 feet away, puncturing a nearby asphault storage tank. This ultimately spilled 17,000 barrels of hot asphault that ignited and caused multiple fires.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak
The Duluth City Hall offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to a water leak. Facilities staff are on site to fix the issues as quickly as possible. A sprinkler head was accidentally hit causing causing the leak. Other City staff will be working remotely. The...
WDIO-TV
Woman stabbed on 4900 block of Grand Ave.
Update: Around 4:05pm, police apprehended a 66-year-old man in relation to the incident. Charges are pending. A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Duluth Police responded to the 4900 block of Grand Avenue around 3:15 p.m. They say a woman had been stabbed by another man.
WDIO-TV
Emergency responders rescue hypothermic baby from stolen car
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. The Star Tribune reports that police were dispatched to an area in south Minneapolis about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday. There they found the stolen car abandoned. A baby boy was in...
WDIO-TV
Mayor Larson provides 2022 year-end report
Today in a news conference at Duluth City Hall, Mayor Emily Larson laid out progress made by City administration and staff in 2022 on initiatives in four areas. “We picked those four with intention. It was partly a reflection of what we are hearing. People want to see action, and it’s partly knowing where we can build upon the strengths that we have and leverage that growth for the future,” says Mayor Larson.
