Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
seehafernews.com
Numerous Area Groups to Receive a Portion of $2 Million in WHEDA Housing Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has revealed the 54 organizations in the state who will be sharing $2 million in grant funds. Three of those organizations are in Sheboygan, Including Elevate, which provides services for young people. They are slated to get $50,000 for renovations to a recently...
waupacanow.com
Clintonville officer receives state award
Officer Joe LeBreck, with the Clintonville Police Department, received the Practitioner of the Year award from the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). LeBreck received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. After finding out that he would receive the award, LeBreck said he couldn’t believe...
715newsroom.com
Pediatric Flu Death Confirmed in WI
A 14-year-old from Green Bay is the state’s second pediatric flu death. Ava Schmidt’s friends and family remembered her yesterday. The state’s Department of Health Services says she is only the second person under 18 to die from the flu in Wisconsin this year. The state is not identifying the other person. Wisconsin’s flu season usually peaks about this time of year. Doctors and public health managers say there is still time for people to get a flu shot.
wearegreenbay.com
Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery
(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom Names 2023 Outstanding Educator of the Year
PLAINFIELD – Jessica Rettler has been named the 2023 Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom Outstanding Educator. Rettler is a fourth-grade educator at Tri-County Elementary School in Plainfield. The Outstanding Educator Award honors K-12 educators who work to enhance student learning and achievement in core subjects while increasing student awareness and understanding of the important role agriculture plays in students’ daily lives.
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan is closed from Monday, Jan. 2, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, after finding small amounts of asbestos in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst, causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
94.3 Jack FM
Second Child Dies of Flu-Related Complications in Wisconsin, Health Officials Confirm
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient. However, the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
94.3 Jack FM
Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh Looking to Improve Clinic
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Christmas may be over, but there is still a need for people struggling this holiday season. Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh offers temporary housing for men, women and children; as well as a free clinic. Executive Director, Jim Boehm, says that in 2023 they are looking to make improvements to the St. Francis Community Free Walk-in Clinic.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
wxerfm.com
Big Changes – Upon Changes – for Adam Payne, Now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin DNR
Approaching the new year, big changes were already in place for Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne. But before that could happen, even bigger changes were destined to take place for the now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a position he assumes on January 3rd. Payne had already...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan County ice rescue response on Random Lake a false alarm
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - An ice rescue response on Random Lake Tuesday night, Dec. 27 turned out to be a false alarm. We're told that a fisherman on the far north side of the lake heard somebody -- possibly kids -- yelling. Dive teams were called in, but then they...
Comments / 0