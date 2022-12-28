Read full article on original website
Tiffin Columbian delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bexley
Tiffin Columbian showed its poise to outlast a game Bexley squad for a 45-44 victory at Tiffin Columbian High on December 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 17, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Sandusky Perkins in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
West Lafayette Ridgewood survives for narrow win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as West Lafayette Ridgewood defeated Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39-33 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. West Lafayette Ridgewood drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley after...
Westerville North snatches victory over Casstown Miami East
Westerville North showed its poise to outlast a game Casstown Miami East squad for a 61-58 victory on December 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 20, Casstown Miami East squared off with De Graff Riverside in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Not for the faint of heart: Cincinnati St. Xavier topples Alcoa
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cincinnati St. Xavier passed in a 66-58 victory at Alcoa's expense on December 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
McArthur Vinton County records thin win against Chillicothe
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that McArthur Vinton County passed in a 63-61 victory at Chillicothe's expense in Ohio boys basketball action on December 29. Last season, Chillicothe and McArthur Vinton County squared off with January 19, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. For more, click here.
Canal Winchester trips New Albany in tenacious tussle
Canal Winchester could finally catch its breath after a close call against New Albany in a 45-38 victory on December 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Canal Winchester and New Albany faced off on January 5, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School. For more, click here.
McConnelsville Morgan rains down on Hebron Lakewood
McConnelsville Morgan's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Hebron Lakewood 71-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Hebron Lakewood squared off with January 29, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bent but not broken: Columbus Patriot Prep weathers scare to dispatch Strasburg
Columbus Patriot Prep finally found a way to top Strasburg 57-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 22, Strasburg faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Columbus Patriot Prep took on New Lexington on December 17 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Bellville Clear Fork escapes close call with Fredericktown
Bellville Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Fredericktown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 28. Recently on December 21, Fredericktown squared off with Lucas in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ashville Teays Valley pushes over Sunbury Big Walnut
Ashville Teays Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sunbury Big Walnut 52-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 28. In recent action on December 16, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Circleville and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Hebron Lakewood on December 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SOC votes to go three divisions
By Paul Boggs Portsmouth Daily Times For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross t
Franklin Bishop Fenwick trips Hamilton Badin in tenacious tussle
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Franklin Bishop Fenwick nipped Hamilton Badin 46-37 on December 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Hamilton Badin authored a promising start, taking a 13-5 advantage over Franklin Bishop Fenwick at the end of the first quarter.
Fishers Hamilton Southeastern wins tense tussle with Springboro
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fishers Hamilton Southeastern didn't mind, dispatching Springboro 42-41 during this Indiana girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 17, Springboro squared off with Dayton Centerville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin holds off Delaware Hayes
Delaware Olentangy Berlin edged Delaware Hayes 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio boys basketball action on December 29. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Delaware Hayes faced off on January 5, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For more, click here.
Massillon wins tense tussle with Uniontown Lake
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon nosed past Uniontown Lake 58-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 27. Massillon opened with a 14-9 advantage over Uniontown Lake through the first quarter.
Johnstown Northridge slips past Chillicothe
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown Northridge nabbed it to nudge past Chillicothe 54-47 on December 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Johnstown Northridge drew first blood by forging a 10-4 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
Sweating it out: Galion edges Galion Northmor
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Galion didn't mind, dispatching Galion Northmor 63-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 20, Galion Northmor faced off against Fredericktown and Galion took on Mt Gilead on December 22 at Mt Gilead High School. For more, click here.
Pretty portrait: Washington Court House Miami Trace paints a victorious picture in win over London Madison-Plains
Washington Court House Miami Trace grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of London Madison-Plains in Ohio boys basketball on December 28. Recently on December 16, London Madison-Plains squared off with Cedarville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Cardinal Conference facing uncertainty after Mount Vernon's departure
MANSFIELD — The conference carousel began spinning again last week, putting the Ohio Cardinal Conference in flux once more. The Mount Vernon school board voted Nov. 21 to accept an invitation to join the Licking County League beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move will end Mount Vernon’s almost decade-long affiliation with the OCC.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
