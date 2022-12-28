ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup

By James Cooney For Daily Mail Australia and Anna Harrington For Australian Associated Press
 2 days ago

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open .

World No.22 Kyrgios was expected to spearhead the Australian team, facing Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night, but withdrew from the mixed-gender tournament ahead of Wednesday's scheduled press conference.

He was dealing with a niggling injury after training on Tuesday afternoon.

Kyrgios' teammates told media they had only learned 10 minutes before the press conference that he would not be joining them for the event.

And Kyrgios' latest Instagram post risks infuriating his compatriots, sharing a video of himself in Sydney with the caption: 'Beautiful day'.

'We literally just found out 10 minutes ago,' Australian co-captain Sam Stosur said.

As a result, Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men's position for Team Australia, with Jason Kubler promoted to the No.2 spot.

Stosur believes the Aussie team is still in a strong position going into the tournament.

'We have got amazing players on this team,' Stosur said. 'Alex (de Minaur) is one of the best players in the world, Koobs (Kubler) has had an incredible year this year as well qualifying for a couple of slams so as far as the men's team goes, we are in very capable hands still so I am not concerned that our chances are just diminished greatly or anything like that.

'We are out here to do everything we can possible to try and win this competition. It is not going to be easy, there are many great players here but we are ready to go and we are going to give it everything we've got.'

De Minaur appeared annoyed when questioned about his view on Kyrgios withdrawing a day before the competition commenced.

'You know I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team, we are all here, we are all happy to be here, we are about to play an exciting new event, something new for all of us, The United Cup,' he said.

The United Cup, along with the second Adelaide International event in January, was due to form part of Kyrgios' preparation for a tilt at his home slam.

Kyrgios was also due to represent Australia for the first time since the now-defunct ATP Cup in 2020, having sat out the Davis Cup for the past three years, as well as the Tokyo Olympics.

