3printr.com
Frank Carsten Herzog has been the world’s most active AM-inventor for the last 30 years
The US patent research consulting firm Bodkin IP LLC has determined the most active inventors in the field of additive manufacturing. They took the years 1980 to 2016 into account and considered both a German-European (Germany and the members of the European Patent Convention) and a worldwide perspective. The result:...
3printr.com
United Arab Emirates: SRTI Park invests in 3D printing
The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) in the United Arab Emirates is increasing investment in 3D printing with the aim of driving innovation across a range of sectors and industries, including manufacturing. With the UAE becoming a global competitor in the field of 3D printing, Sharjah is steadily...
3printr.com
Koehler Group provides MakerSpace with large-format 3D printer from BigRep
Just recently, a strategic collaboration was announced with UnternehmerTUM, a center for start-ups and innovation in Europe founded by Susanne Klatten in 2002. As part of the start-up collaboration, Koehler Invest is now providing UnternehmerTUM’s MakerSpace with a BigRep PRO 3D printer for one year. Inspiration for the Next...
