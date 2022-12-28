Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southwest Airlines resumes normal operations after cancellations
MILWAUKEE - Southwest Airlines has faced intense criticism after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week but said it is expecting to be back to normal operations on Friday, Dec. 30. The carrier not only blames the severe winter storms around the U.S. but several other factors, such...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting West Bend on the map
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
CBS 58
Water damage forces popular Third Ward barre studio to close its doors indefinitely
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jamie Tamboli, owner of The Barre Code fitness studio in the Third Ward, should be preparing to celebrate one year since purchasing the fitness business. Instead, she's hustling to try and find an alternative for her loyal customers after a pipe in an apartment two floors up burst on Christmas Day, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to her studio.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Merle Norman Cosmetics moving out of West Bend, WI
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Merle Norman is on the move; after 8 years in downtown West Bend the shop at 138 N. Main Street is packing its cosmetics bag and relocating to Grafton. A sign on the door reads, “As most of you know...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee rising homicides, Evers plans state funding
The state government plays a role in fighting crime through creating laws and sending money back to municipalities. FOX6 News asked state leaders what they can do to help stop the violence.
CBS 58
Milwaukee is the most expensive city in the nation for utility bills, report shows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new report shows Milwaukee ranks as the most expensive major city for utility bills in the nation. According to the 2022 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, on average, Milwaukee residents pay $521 a month for electric, gas, water, sewer, waste, and recycling.
Southwest cancellations: Carpool back to Wisconsin turned strangers into friends
A group of Wisconsinites all spent Christmas day in different places. But on Monday, they all ended up in a car together driving from St. Louis to Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived: ‘Grateful everyone is OK’
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years. "This area was right here my mom and my siblings, and on the...
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
WBAY Green Bay
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For the Following individuals
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
