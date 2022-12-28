ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helenville, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southwest Airlines resumes normal operations after cancellations

MILWAUKEE - Southwest Airlines has faced intense criticism after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week but said it is expecting to be back to normal operations on Friday, Dec. 30. The carrier not only blames the severe winter storms around the U.S. but several other factors, such...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Putting West Bend on the map

WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Water damage forces popular Third Ward barre studio to close its doors indefinitely

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jamie Tamboli, owner of The Barre Code fitness studio in the Third Ward, should be preparing to celebrate one year since purchasing the fitness business. Instead, she's hustling to try and find an alternative for her loyal customers after a pipe in an apartment two floors up burst on Christmas Day, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to her studio.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
GLENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
GREEN BAY, WI

