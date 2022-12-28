Read full article on original website
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance’: Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has […]
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
RI's Second Baptist Church hosts annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island's Second Baptist Church is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service on Saturday. The event will take place at 10 p.m. at the church located at 919 6th Ave. The annual Watch Night Service event celebrates the enacting of the Emancipation...
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Worker injured at King's Material in Eldridge after getting stuck in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker is in the hospital in serious condition after getting stuck in a conveyor belt at King's Material, according to the Eldridge Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 29 at about 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Eldridge King's Material building materials store alongside the fire department and MEDIC EMS after an injury was reported.
Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised money for the QC Veteran Outreach Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised $38,160 for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center in November. Rhythm City did this by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to the veteran’s charity. Rhythm City’s Giving Back Program has raised funds for numerous local charities. However, for the first time, Rhythm City coordinated with the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa for veterans.
Ebony Expressions' annual Kwanzaa celebration returns Dec. 30 with help from QC organizations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of Quad Cities organizations is working together to put together the area's largest Kwanzaa celebration as the year draws to a close. The event is being put on by Ebony Expressions, a dinner and book discussions group that focuses on promoting community fellowship and adult literacy in the area, with the help of the QC Empowerment Network and Together Making a Better Community, a Black-owned-and-led community group from Davenport.
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
QC church holds New Year’s Eve Watch Night service
Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, will hold its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be a time of devotion, praise, rejoicing and just giving God thanks for bringing us through another year, according to a news release. The...
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance
LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond. The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1. The band will be one of 28 musical acts...
QC worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., 3800 S. 1st St., Eldridge after a report that a worker became stuck in a conveyor belt.
Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away
An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
