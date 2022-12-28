Read full article on original website
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines
Deaths from heavy rains on Christmas Day that also led to floods in southern Philippines have gone up to 13, authorities said on Tuesday.The search for 23 missing people from the floods, that led to nearly 46,000 evacuations, is still ongoing, reported local media.Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents forced to evacuate on Sunday and a day later, authorities explained the floods in the country’s southern provinces were the consequence of heavy rains.Images and videos on social media showed people trapped in floodwater.Rescue workers on Tuesday lined up to help residents out of flood waters, reported Reuters.The...
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits near the coast of Northern California, leaving at least 2 people dead and 12 injured
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit near the coast of Northern California at 10:34 UTC (02:34 LT) on December 20, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 17 km (10.5 miles).
Weather tracker: floods and tornado hit New Zealand as Europe heats up
Over the Christmas period, the upper North Island of New Zealand experienced stormy conditions, grounding flights and flooding roads. Thunderstorms broke out on 22 December, leading to heavy rainfall and an incredible 4,500 lightning strikes in just two hours. Unfortunately, one of these lightning strikes set a property alight in the town of Waitōtara in the south of the island. Although no injuries were reported, the property and surrounding farmlands were mostly destroyed. Furthermore, a small tornado was spotted in the Southland region of the South Island, though thankfully, no damage was caused.
At least 17 dead, 93 injured from heavy snow in Japan
More than a dozen people have died and nearly a hundred have been injured as a result of heavy snow across Japan, while thousands experienced power outages on Christmas.
Cyclone Mandous makes landfall in southeastern India, unloads heavy rain
Cyclone Mandous will continue to bring dangerous impacts to India even as the storm moves well inland into Saturday. The storm, named by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), formed on Thursday, local time, in the Bay of Bengal just to the northeast of Sri Lanka. The cyclone ramped up quickly and was packing maximum sustained winds up to 55 mph (90 km/h).
