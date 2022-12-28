Top-ranked St. Ignatius hockey bounces back from early deficit to knock off No. 3 St. Edward, 4-1

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Watch Jarrett Allen earn his 500th career block in the 4th quarter against the Indiana Pacers (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen reached a career milestone in Thursday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The sixth-year big man out of the University of Texas notched his 500th career block as he swatted away Oshae Brissett under the basket with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers leading 115-113.
Looking deep into the 5-year, $2.7 million contract for new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are lots of interesting things in the five-year contract signed by new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns. Burns replaces Sean Lewis, who left the Flashes to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado. It’s believed Lewis received a salary worth at least $1 million annually.
The secret to the Buckeyes beating the mighty Georgia defense might lie with ... Kent State? Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
Darius Garland doesn’t practice Friday, status for matchup with Chicago still unknown
CHICAGO -- Could the Cleveland Cavaliers be headed for a 17th different starting lineup?. Point guard Darius Garland, who suffered a right thumb injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 135-126 loss against the Indiana Pacers, did not practice Friday afternoon. Because of Saturday’s earlier-than-usual start (6 p.m. CT)...
‘The key isn’t shutting them down, it’s just making them work’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indiana Pacers knew they weren’t going to shut down a struggling Donovan Mitchell on Thursday night, but they were determined to contain him. The Pacers did just enough as they avenged a close loss two weeks ago, outlasting the Cavaliers, 135-126, in a matchup that had offensive fireworks from the opening tip inside Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland looking to build on Week 16 team-best defensive performance, secure future in Cleveland
BEREA, Ohio -- In his first real game action with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Reggie Ragland performed about as well as Cleveland could have hoped. Ragland, who the Browns signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this month amidst a slew of linebacker injuries, actually made his debut two weeks ago, playing two defensive snaps in Cleveland’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. But in a much larger sample size of 33 snaps last Saturday against the Saints, Ragland finished the afternoon with a 91.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus -- the highest defensive grade on the team.
See cleveland.com’s best Cavaliers photos from 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every year, we take a look back at our best photos. Since the NBA season goes from one year and into the next, I looked through all the Cleveland Cavaliers photos from the second half of the 2021-22 season, as well as photos from the current season and found some pretty good stuff.
Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders
BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
Cleveland Cavaliers get caught playing Indiana Pacers’ style, can’t complete comeback in 135-126 loss
INDIANAPOLIS -- Not this time. The Cleveland Cavaliers nearly stunned the Indiana Pacers for a second time in two weeks on Thursday night. Only this time, Cleveland couldn’t complete the comeback, losing to Indiana, 135-126. It’s the Cavs’ third consecutive loss -- all coming against Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls.
Which professional Chicago sports team is closest to winning a championship?
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Amari Cooper plans to work out with Deshaun Watson a lot in the offseason: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Amari Cooper, who went over 1,000 yards for the sixth time in his eight-year career Saturday vs. the Saints, plans to work out with Deshaun Watson a lot in the offseason. “Oh yeah, hundred percent,” Cooper said Thursday. “I know we will. I asked him where he...
What Myles Garrett had to say about his benching and injury updates: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke for the first time on Friday about his benching against the Saints, when he was held out of the game’s opening defensive series after failing to communicate his absence last week when he was sick. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Jadeveon Clowney, questionable with concussion, receives big vote of confidence from Myles Garrett: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Commanders game with his concussion, but got a huge vote of confidence from his buddy Myles Garrett for the future. “When he’s out there, you can feel his presence. He’s setting the edge, he’s making, TFLs (tackles for a loss). He’s making big plays. He may not always have the most upbeat personality,” Garrett said with a laugh, “but most of the time, he’s out there. He’s excited, he’s a joy to be around. He’s talking, chatting it up, getting the guys ready to go. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Does it in a timely manner. That’s all you can ask for.”
What’s in the cards for you on New Year’s Eve? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- I had nowhere to go last year on New Year’s Eve. No party, no gig. Nothing. For about 20 years my klezmer band, Yiddishe Cup, played annually at First Night Akron on New Year’s Eve. Then First Night Akron “reduced its footprint.”. Then...
Reflecting on a school year of challenges and triumphs with Mrs. Lenahan: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When facing challenges, Mrs. Sharon Lenahan reminds her students that failure doesn’t always mean lack of success -- sometimes, the real failure is lack of trying. It’s a lesson she teaches frustrated students who struggle to master academic concepts and consider giving up. It’s a lesson she’s had to learn herself, too.
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Farewell, 2022. Hello and Happy New Year, 2023: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — As 2022 draws to a close, it’s hard to resist musing over the people, places and events that have appeared in this space over the past year, so let’s take a quick trip down memory lane. JANUARY. The former St. Mary’s School, 227 Front...
Myles Garrett respects Kevin Stefanski benching him and won’t let it happen again: ‘It’s a bad look for a starter’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, Browns team captain, team leader and arguably the face and voice of the franchise, has no plans to get benched again by Kevin Stefanski like he did for the first series of Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “That was coach’s decision based...
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0